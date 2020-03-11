Two Sketch Comics Argue There’s A ‘Becky’ And A ‘Rebecca’ In All Of Us

Are you a Becky, or a Rebecca? Do you ignore injustice if it does not affect you, or do you stand up for what is right?

In their new show “The Rebecca Show: What if I’m the Becky?” writers and comedians Rebecca Fox and Rebecca Jackson-Artis use sketch comedy to explore cognitive dissonance in everyday life scenarios. In pop culture, the term “Becky” refers to someone who does not want to rock the boat and will put down other women to make herself feel better. It may have emerged in 1992 with Sir Mix-a-Lot’s hit song “Baby Got Back,” and Becky also makes an appearance in Beyonce’s 2016 album “Lemonade.” Fox and Jackson-Artis say we all have Becky moments, and their show features many. They use sketch comedy to show that tragedy is comedy, and that mundane moments of life are tragic.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the two writers and stars of the show about cognitive dissonance and humor. The show has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Updates can be found at their website.