The State of Things

Two Sketch Comics Argue There’s A ‘Becky’ And A ‘Rebecca’ In All Of Us

Are you a Becky, or a Rebecca? Do you ignore injustice if it does not affect you, or do you stand up for what is right?

In their new show “The Rebecca Show: What if I’m the Becky?” writers and comedians Rebecca Fox and Rebecca Jackson-Artis use sketch comedy to explore cognitive dissonance in everyday life scenarios. In pop culture, the term “Becky” refers to someone who does not want to rock the boat and will put down other women to make herself feel better. It may have emerged in 1992 with Sir Mix-a-Lot’s hit song “Baby Got Back,” and Becky also makes an appearance in Beyonce’s 2016 album “Lemonade.” Fox and Jackson-Artis say we all have Becky moments, and their show features many. They use sketch comedy to show that tragedy is comedy, and that mundane moments of life are tragic.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the two writers and stars of the show about cognitive dissonance and humor. The show has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Updates can be found at their website.

Josie Taris left her home in Fayetteville in 2014 to study journalism at Northwestern University. There, she took a class called Journalism of Empathy and found her passion in audio storytelling. She hopes every story she produces challenges the audience's preconceptions of the world. After spending the summer of 2018 working in communications for a Chicago nonprofit, she decided to come home to work for the station she grew up listening to. When she's not working, Josie is likely rooting for the Chicago Cubs or petting every dog she passes on the street.
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Frank Stasio