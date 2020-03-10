Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

NC’s Slave Deeds Tell Stories Of ‘People, Not Property’

1 of 3
A bill of sale from Chowan County dated March 18, 1814. It documents the sale of 'a certain negro man by the name of Moses, negro woman Rose, and negro boy Jim' by Edward Vail to Thomas Vail for the sum of three hundred and fifty pounds.
2 of 3
Deshawn Elam (second from left), Joanna Martinez (third from left) and Arwin Smallwood (second from right) at the Community Information Session in Halifax on August 5, 2019.
3 of 3
A tour of the Great Dismal Swamp State Park, a destination for freedom-seekers and maroon communities.

Many African Americans searching for their family histories hit a wall when they get to the 1860s or 1870s. During slavery, the only public records for enslaved people were deeds, which classified them as property and said nothing of their lived experiences, or even marked their birth or death.

UNC-Greensboro’s project “People, Not Property: Slave Deeds of North Carolina” aims to digitize all public records of enslaved people across the state of North Carolina to provide individuals and communities more access to information about who was enslaved in our state and how that history informs community institutions today. The project is a collaboration among several institutions, including North Carolina Central University and North Carolina A&T State University, and is currently focusing on the records of 26 counties. Students from some of these schools had the opportunity to travel to eastern North Carolina this summer to dig up slave deeds in local courthouses and talk to communities about how these records impact the public.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Arwin Smallwood, professor and chair of the department of history and political science at North Carolina A&T, about this project and a new video series that puts the documents into a historical context. North Carolina A&T third-year history students Deshawn Elam and Joanna Martinez also join the conversation to share their stories from the research process.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSlave DeedsAfrican American HistoryArwin SmallwoodDeshawn ElamJoanna MartinezNorth Carolina A&T University
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio