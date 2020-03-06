Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Political Junkie On Biden’s Comeback, Super Tuesday And Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Super Tuesday voters gave former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign new life as the candidate won 10 states — including North Carolina. Biden now leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the overall delegate count, but the race is far from over. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Political Junkie Ken Rudin about his analysis of the Democratic presidential primary now that Super Tuesday is over and both Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren are out of the race.

Rudin also puts our gubernatorial race into a national context and shares his thoughts on how the top of the ticket will impact North Carolina’s Senate race between Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham. Also, how is President Donald Trump’s administration handling the coronavirus outbreak? The Political Junkie evaluates the commander in chief’s crisis management so far.
 

