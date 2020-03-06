Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Getting Into Danger With The Doug Prescott Band

DPB-Studio-2-24-19-Color_horiz-2-769x320.jpg

The Doug Prescott Band started in 1996 as a musical project between friends. Now, its an evolving group of up to eight people who create Americana folk tunes. Frontman Doug Prescott got started in music when he picked up a trumpet in the fourth grade. Songwriting came naturally to him, and it has been a lifelong passion. 

He is a voting member of the Grammys, and says the massive organization is rife with issues stemming from a divide between independent musicians and record label-backed mainstream artists. Still, he says, the people he has met through the Grammys — like his friend Ricky Kej, who mastered the band’s last album “One World” — make up for the organization’s ethical shortcomings. Host Frank Stasio talks with Doug Prescott about his music, and the Doug Prescott band performs some tracks off their new album “Let’s Do Something Dangerous.” The release party for that album is Friday, March 6 at 9 p.m. at the Blue Note Grill in Durham.

 
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThe Doug Prescott BandDoug PrescottGrammysSOT MusicFunk MusicSouthern RockBlues MusicNC Musician
Stay Connected
Josie Taris
Josie Taris left her home in Fayetteville in 2014 to study journalism at Northwestern University. There, she took a class called Journalism of Empathy and found her passion in audio storytelling. She hopes every story she produces challenges the audience's preconceptions of the world. After spending the summer of 2018 working in communications for a Chicago nonprofit, she decided to come home to work for the station she grew up listening to. When she's not working, Josie is likely rooting for the Chicago Cubs or petting every dog she passes on the street.
See stories by Josie Taris
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio