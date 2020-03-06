Getting Into Danger With The Doug Prescott Band

The Doug Prescott Band started in 1996 as a musical project between friends. Now, its an evolving group of up to eight people who create Americana folk tunes. Frontman Doug Prescott got started in music when he picked up a trumpet in the fourth grade. Songwriting came naturally to him, and it has been a lifelong passion.

He is a voting member of the Grammys, and says the massive organization is rife with issues stemming from a divide between independent musicians and record label-backed mainstream artists. Still, he says, the people he has met through the Grammys — like his friend Ricky Kej, who mastered the band’s last album “One World” — make up for the organization’s ethical shortcomings. Host Frank Stasio talks with Doug Prescott about his music, and the Doug Prescott band performs some tracks off their new album “Let’s Do Something Dangerous.” The release party for that album is Friday, March 6 at 9 p.m. at the Blue Note Grill in Durham.



