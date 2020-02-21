Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Blue Cactus: Cosmic Country From Chapel Hill

With a soulful blend of twang and spacey-rock tunes, the indie-country duo Blue Cactus is known for its country music sound. Steph Stewart and Mario Arnez released their EP “Finger on the Button” earlier this week with a titular track that they call their President’s Day anthem. 

In the song, Stewart and Arnez express their frustration with the Trump administration. A dollar of every sale of the EP will be donated to Transplanting Traditions, a refugee-run community farm in Chapel Hill. Host Frank Stasio talks with Stewart and Arnez about the country music landscape.

Blue Cactus will be performing Friday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. at The Pinhook in Durham with special guests Chris Frisina and Christy Jean Smith, and on Saturday, April 18 at the The North Carolina Cuegrass Festival in Raleigh. 

