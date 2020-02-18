Chasing Musical Inspiration Through The Mountains: The Music of Earleine

Ashley Wright relocated from her home in Clarksville, Tennessee to the Blue Ridge Mountains in 2016 to nourish her musical career. Since then, she has made a home for herself and her music in Boone.

Performing under the name Earleine, her Americana tunes like “Marionette” and “Cryin’ Shame” evoke feelings of love and regret. Earleine’s sophomore album is expected in December 2020. She will be performing Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Wise Man Brewing in Winston-Salem at 7 p.m.; on Monday, Feb. 24 at The Pit in Durham at 7 p.m; and Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Tin Roof in Raleigh at 8 p.m.