The State of Things

Political Junkie: A Narrowing Democratic Field And The Post-Impeachment Reckoning

A photo of Attorney General William Barr smiling
Evan Vucci
/
AP
Attorney General William Barr arrives to hear President Donald Trump speak in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Washington. On Thursday, Barr told ABC that Pres. Donald Trump's tweets made it impossible for him to do his job.

Three Democratic presidential candidates have dropped out of the race in the last week: former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Andrew Yang all suspended their campaigns.

After chaotic caucuses in Iowa, voters in New Hampshire cast their ballots Tuesday, leaving Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg neck-and-neck. With no clear frontrunner, how are candidates positioning themselves in advance of the Nevada caucuses next week?

Host Frank Stasio talks to Political Junkie Ken Rudin about his analysis of the race. And — less than a week after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump — he fired impeachment witnesses, stepped into the U.S. Department of Justice’s case against his convicted friend Roger Stone and used Twitter to attack the judge who will sentence Stone. Rudin looks at what Trump’s latest actions mean for the Department of Justice.
 

The State of Things Political Junkie Democratic Primaries 2020 Presidential Election national politics 2020 Primary
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
