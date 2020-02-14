Political Junkie: A Narrowing Democratic Field And The Post-Impeachment Reckoning

Three Democratic presidential candidates have dropped out of the race in the last week: former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Andrew Yang all suspended their campaigns.

After chaotic caucuses in Iowa, voters in New Hampshire cast their ballots Tuesday, leaving Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg neck-and-neck. With no clear frontrunner, how are candidates positioning themselves in advance of the Nevada caucuses next week?

Host Frank Stasio talks to Political Junkie Ken Rudin about his analysis of the race. And — less than a week after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump — he fired impeachment witnesses, stepped into the U.S. Department of Justice’s case against his convicted friend Roger Stone and used Twitter to attack the judge who will sentence Stone. Rudin looks at what Trump’s latest actions mean for the Department of Justice.

