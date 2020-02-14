Mebanesville: A ‘Town’ With No Exit

The musical project Mebanesville started 20 years ago with just five friends playing in a new coffee shop.Two decades later, the project has seen band members come and go, but nobody ever really leaves for good.

The band specializes in taking Sicilian, American and Celtic folk songs and changing the musical arrangement to suit their group. They call that “stamping the songs with Meb-tonic.” Host Frank Stasio talks with co-founder Larry Vellani about the genesis of the group and the upcoming festival Sicily in Saxapahaw, an event organized in part by Mebanesville to celebrate Sicilian culture and lore. It takes place Sunday, Feb. 16 in Saxapahaw’s Culture Mill. Also joining Vellani are band members Peggy Boswell on the pennywhistle; Jane Davis on the violin and vocals; Fernando Suárez González on the accordion; and Eli Addleman on the double-bass.

