Judge Throws Out UNC Settlement With Sons Of Confederate Veterans Over Silent Sam Statue

A judge voided the deal between the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Sons of Confederate Veterans over the controversial Silent Sam statue.

The settlement had required UNC to pay more than $2.5 million to the Confederate group and to hand over the statue. But in rehearing the case, Orange County Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour ruled today that the Sons of Confederate Veterans did not have standing to bring the case in the first place. Host Frank Stasio gets the latest from WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer.

