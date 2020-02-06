Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

To the Hoop: A Greensboro Gallery Explores The Universality of Basketball

1 of 2
Farm Home by Cotton Field, Plymouth, North Carolina
Bill Bamberger
2 of 2
Black Magic (It's Fantastic)
Andre Leon Gray

From its creation in the late 19th century, basketball captured America’s attention. What began with James Naismith and two peach baskets evolved into a multi-billion dollar industry with its reach extending beyond sports to marketing and fashion. 

But the love for basketball is also evident on a much smaller scale, like a backboard and hoop nailed to a suburban telephone pole. That omnipresence is what curator Emily Stamey hoped to capture in the “To the Hoop” exhibition at Weatherspoon Art Museum in Greensboro. Host Frank Stasio talks with Stamey about the exhibition. They are also joined by two artists whose work is featured in the exhibit: sculptor and multidisciplinary artist Andre Leon Gray and photographer Bill Bamberger. The exhibit is on view through June 7, 2020.

 

