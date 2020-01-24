As Impeachment Trial Begins And Iowa Creeps Closer, The Political Junkie Shares His Take

This week the U.S. Senate formally began the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump — the third such trial in American history. Democrats made their arguments this week, with the president’s lawyers making their case starting on Saturday. Political Junkie Ken Rudin shares his analysis of the trial so far with host Frank Stasio.

Democrats only need four Republican senators to side with them to allow witnesses and documents in the trial, and Rudin highlights which members of the GOP he is watching to break ranks on this issue. Plus, the impeachment trial means that three top U.S. senators vying for the Democratic presidential nomination are stuck in Washington D.C. as the Iowa Democratic caucuses loom: Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. How will this time away from the front lines of the campaign affect these candidates? Rudin shares his thoughts on this and other top news out of Capitol Hill.