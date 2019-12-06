Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Burlington Boys Choir Celebrates 60 Years Of Classical Music In Alamance County

The choir in costume for one of their performances.
Courtesy of The Burlington Boys Choir
The Burlington Boys Choir after one of their performances with Greensboro Opera for the production of 'Pagliacci.'

The Burlington Boys Choir is upholding a six-decade-long choral tradition for the boys of Alamance County. Over the years, hundreds of boys have learned the joys of classical music through the choir, which is open to boys between the ages of 9 and 16 years old.

In addition to their regular concerts, choir members also have the opportunity to join other local music organizations. In November, the Burlington Boys Choir joined Greensboro Opera for their production of “Pagliacci.” Host Frank Stasio talks to the choir’s director Bill Allred about what the boys have been up to. Choir members Wesley Marks and Phillip Webb also share their experiences with the group. Marks is a 7th grader at Hawfields Middle School in Mebane and Webb is an 8th grader at The Hawbridge School in Saxapahaw. Alison Weiner of Mahalo Arts joins the choir on keyboard for their in-studio performances.

The Burlington Boys Choir will be at Macedonia Lutheran Church in Burlington on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and at the Old Brick Church in Burlington on Friday, Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. They will also perform at the Biltmore House in Asheville on Sunday, Dec. 29.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBurlington Boys ChoirSOT Live MusicWesley MarksPhillip WebbBill Allred
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio