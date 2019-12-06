The Burlington Boys Choir Celebrates 60 Years Of Classical Music In Alamance County

The Burlington Boys Choir is upholding a six-decade-long choral tradition for the boys of Alamance County. Over the years, hundreds of boys have learned the joys of classical music through the choir, which is open to boys between the ages of 9 and 16 years old.

In addition to their regular concerts, choir members also have the opportunity to join other local music organizations. In November, the Burlington Boys Choir joined Greensboro Opera for their production of “Pagliacci.” Host Frank Stasio talks to the choir’s director Bill Allred about what the boys have been up to. Choir members Wesley Marks and Phillip Webb also share their experiences with the group. Marks is a 7th grader at Hawfields Middle School in Mebane and Webb is an 8th grader at The Hawbridge School in Saxapahaw. Alison Weiner of Mahalo Arts joins the choir on keyboard for their in-studio performances.

The Burlington Boys Choir will be at Macedonia Lutheran Church in Burlington on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and at the Old Brick Church in Burlington on Friday, Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. They will also perform at the Biltmore House in Asheville on Sunday, Dec. 29.

