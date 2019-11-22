The Political Junkie On Impeachment Hearings And The Latest Democratic Debate

This week’s impeachment hearings featured bombshell testimony, but is it reliable? Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, testified Wednesday and confirmed a quid pro quo with Ukrainian leaders — a meeting with President Donald Trump in exchange for investigations into the president’s political rivals.

However, Sondland has changed his testimony since the U.S. House Intelligence Committee first deposed him in October. Host Frank Stasio talks to Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the hearings and how they may impact the 2020 elections, including the campaign of U.S. Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina. Rudin also highlights the representatives who have stood out during the hearings, including Republicans Rep. Elise Stefanik from New York and Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio.

And this week 10 Democratic presidential candidates met on the debate stage in Atlanta. Who stood out and who is leading the pack in the polls? The Political Junkie shares his analysis.