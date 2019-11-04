Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Photojournalist Chuck Liddy Stayed In Front Of The News From Behind The Camera

1 of 9
Photojournalist Chuck Liddy on assignment in Afghanistan.
Courtesy of Chuck Liddy
2 of 9
Firefighters battle a blaze during Hurricane Gloria.
Chuck Liddy
3 of 9
Photojournalist Chuck Liddy covered stories about war and devastation but also local stories about the people and places of North Carolina.
Chuck Liddy
4 of 9
Photojournalist Chuck Liddy and WUNC military reporter Jay Price embedded with the 82nd Airborne Division.
Courtesy of Chuck Liddy
5 of 9
Photojournalist Chuck Liddy got on board a Ferris wheel with these long-haired teens to capture a fun moment at the North Carolina State Fair.
Chuck Liddy
6 of 9
A boot remains behind after an improvised explosive device hit a Humvee carrying soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division in Fallujah, Iraq.
Chuck Liddy
7 of 9
Police guard the statue known as Silent Sam on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Chuck Liddy
8 of 9
Photojournalist Chuck Liddy got his start taking photos at his high school football games in Jacksonville, Florida. He continued to shoot sporting events throughout his career, like this UNC game against the Texas Longhorns.
Chuck Liddy
9 of 9
Photojournalist Chuck Liddy captured the moments that memorialized Hurricanes in North Carolina and how they affected communities.
Chuck Liddy

Chuck Liddy stumbled into a career as a photojournalist after he found out he could walk into  high school football games for free if he had a camera around his neck. But the photography enthusiast had already converted a bathroom in his house into a darkroom and enjoyed experimenting with the camera his dad had taken into the Vietnam War. Once Liddy was on staff at a newspaper, he began a career of taking risks and adopting the new technology of the day, from digital cameras to drones.

Liddy spent 27 years with The News & Observer covering assignments from hurricanes in North Carolina to wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and the earthquake in Haiti. These experiences gave him an understanding of life’s fragility and took a toll on his personal life, but they also allowed him to enjoy a career where no day was the same as the last.

Host Frank Stasio talks with photojournalist Chuck Liddy about his around-the-world experience and his gung-ho attitude as a 40-plus-year veteran of the news industry. 

Note: This program originally aired May 13, 2019.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Meet SeriesMeet SeriesChuck LiddyPhotojournalismnews industrydrone photographyHurricanesHaiti earthquakeIraq WarAfghanistanNC State FairNews&ObserverJay Price
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories