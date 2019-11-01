Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

JULIA. Brings The Intergalactic Spirit Of Funk To The Stage

Promotional photo of the band. Four men, two in masks, standing around a tree trunk.
Courtesy of JULIA.

A four-piece group from Chapel Hill brings classic funk back to North Carolina’s music scene — with a modern twist. The band JULIA. draws a lot of its influence from 1970s funk, including Parliament-Funkadelic.

The group reimagines musician George Clinton’s character of Dr. Funkenstein as an astral spirit that has returned to possess them and bring back classic funk. All of the band’s members have alter egos when they are on stage: Lead singer Torin Alston becomes Dr. Funkenstein; guitarist Danlee Gildersleeve transforms into Moon Dog; bassist Sean Meehan assumes the form of Count Slapula; and drummer Todd Davis changes into The Creature from the Groove Lagoon. Together they blend classic funk with modern influences like Kendrick Lamar.

Host Frank Stasio talks to JULIA. about their band, audience and upcoming album. JULIA. will be at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 9 p.m.

