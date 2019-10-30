Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Rediscovering The Music Of African American Composer Florence Price

sepia-toned portrait of Florence Price looking at the camera
G. Nelidoff
/
Special Collections, University of Arkansas Libraries, Fayetteville http://bit.ly/2JwkZrO

Florence Price was the first African American woman to have her symphony performed by a major orchestra. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra performed her work in 1933, and for any other composer that event would have launched a successful career, but Price’s talents were overlooked because of the color of her skin and her gender.

She kept trying to promote her music — and she kept writing symphonies, choral pieces and more. But many conductors and music directors ignored Price, and her work was not published. Much of her music was lost until 2009, when several boxes of compositions and personal papers were discovered in Price’s summer home just before it was demolished.

Host Frank Stasio talks to William Henry Curry about the music and life of Florence Price. Curry is the music director of the Durham Symphony Orchestra, which will perform work by Florence Price, Peggy Stuart Coolidge and more in their program celebrating the centennial of American women’s suffrage on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre in Durham.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsFlorence PriceWilliam Henry CurryDurham Symphony OrchestraClassical Music
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio