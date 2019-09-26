Bringing The World Home To You

NC Staff Prison Shortages Mirror Nationwide Crisis

Prisons in North Carolina and nationwide are struggling with staff shortages.

North Carolina has been in the midst of a prison staffing crisis for years. In 2017, shortages at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City contributed to a violent escape attempt that left four prison workers dead.

Now, three state minimum-security correctional facilities have announced they will temporarily close to strengthen staffing at other facilities. More than 20% of correctional officer positions in the state’s 55 prisons are vacant. WUNC’s Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii joins host Frank Stasio to discuss the closures. Joseph Neff, a staff writer with The Marshall Project, puts North Carolina’s staffing issues in a national context and shares his reporting on a Mississippi prison where a warden relied on gang leaders rather than staff to keep the peace.

