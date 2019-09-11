Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Dung Beetle Gets Its Due At BugFest

1 of 5
Phanaeus vindex dung beetle
Matt Bertone
2 of 5
A six-spot tiger beetle.
3 of 5
A stag beetle.
4 of 5
A pecan weevil.
5 of 5
A caterpillar hunter.

The work of dung beetles is not sexy, but it has a monumental impact on our ecosystem. They break down feces, recycle nutrients and help control the spread of disease.

Sorenson holds up a beetle.
Credit Courtesy of Clyde Sorenson
/
Courtesy of Clyde Sorenson
Clyde Sorenson with a hercules beetle.

North Carolina is home to 30 species of dung beetle whose diverse behaviors are celebrated at this year’s BugFest at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Clyde Sorenson, an entomologist at NC State, who shares the economic and ecological importance of the dung beetle and his recent discovery about synchronous fireflies that glow in unison.

Kelly Oten of the North Carolina Forest Service joins the conversation to talk about a species of beetle that’s causing some ecological problems: the emerald ash borer. It’s a beetle variety that is ravaging ash trees across the state. The museum’s 24th annual BugFest takes place Saturday, Sept. 21 in downtown Raleigh.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNorth Carolina Museum of Natural SciencesDung BeetlesClyde SorensonKelly OtenInsects
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories