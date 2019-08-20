A Prolific Songwriter Who’s Finally Getting Some Recognition

Singer and guitarist Dave Ray Cecil began writing music when he was six years old. As a child, he strung notes together on the piano and secretly used his brother’s guitar to write songs.

Since then, he has not stopped making music and makes time to write whenever he feels moved to do so. When he was a real estate agent, he scribbled down bits of new songs in his car in between showing people homes. In the past few years, Cecil has been recognized for his soulful songwriting and was a finalist in two major songwriting competitions: the NewSong Music Competition and Kerrville New Folk Competition. Critics have described his music as having a spiritual and ethereal quality. Cecil shares some of his songs with host Frank Stasio and performs live at the Triad Stage in downtown Greensboro.