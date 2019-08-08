Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Enduring Legacy of The Wizard Of Oz

Somewhere over the rainbow, The State of Things is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the film adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz.” The 1939 movie is best known for its hit musical numbers, fantastical plotline and use of Technicolor. Judy Garland’s career took off after she portrayed Dorothy Gale on her journey through the magical land of Oz, and the film has since become an American cultural touchstone. For the next Movies on the Radio, we want to hear your “Wizard of Oz” memories. When did you first see the film? What scene still sticks with you? Do you think this 80-year-old film still resonates today? We’ll talk about “The Wizard of Oz” and its legacy with film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes.

For a chance to be included on the next edition of Movies On The Radio, e-mail your stories to sot@wunc.org or tweet at us @state_of_things with #sotmovie.

