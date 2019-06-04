Debut Novel Charts Four Decades In A NC African American Community

Azelea “Knot” Centre is an independent, strong-willed woman who likes to live life on her own terms. She is an unabashed alcoholic who refuses to comply with societal norms, like marriage. Her next door neighbor, Otis Lee, is a close friend who tries to “fix” Knot by trying to convince her to settle down and live a more traditional life.

These two characters and their friendship drive the plot of the new novel “In West Mills” (Bloomsbury Publishing/2019). It takes place over the course of more than four decades in a post-war, fictionalized African-American community in North Carolina.

Host Frank Stasio talks to author De’Shawn Charles Winslow about his debut novel, inspired by his own experience growing up in Elizabeth City. It explores themes of friendship, forgiveness and love. Winslow will be at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m.