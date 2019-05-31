Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

How Digital Activism Favors Conservatives

Jen Schradie's book cover
Courtesy of Harvard University Press
/

Online movements accompanying major protests like the Arab Spring and Occupy Wall Street made people optimistic that digital activism could level the playing field and fuel a new generation of political activism. Some pundits thought the internet would be the great equalizer — giving all perspectives equal weight and access.

But sociologist Jen Schradie’s research illuminates that digital activism is unequal, and in fact favors conservatives. Schradie studied more than 30 political groups in North Carolina and concluded that groups who are resource-rich, authoritative and hierarchical — characteristics shared by conservative organizations — have an advantage in online activism.

She lays out her findings in the new book “The Revolution That Wasn’t: How Digital Activism Favors Conservatives” (Harvard University Press/2019). Host Frank Stasio talks to Schradie about what she calls the digital activism gap. Schradie is an assistant professor at Sciences Po in Paris. She will be at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJen SchradieThe Revolution That Wasn't: How Digital Activism Favors ConservativesPolitical Activismdigital activism
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio