Asheville Is The Muse For Swing Group Queen Bee And The Honeylovers

1 of 3
Queen Bee and the Honeylovers
Courtesy of Sabra Music
2 of 3
Queen Bee and the Honeylovers
Courtesy of Sabra Music
3 of 3
Queen Bee and the Honeylovers
Courtesy of Sabra Music

The Asheville-based swing group Queen Bee and The Honeylovers made their entire debut album a tribute to their beloved hometown. “Asheville” came out in late April and features tunes about the historical characters and legends of the city in the style of a 1920s swing record.

Lead singer and snare player Whitney Moore says she wanted to preserve some of the old stories for the native Ashevillains as the city undergoes rapid transformation. Moore and the other members of Queen Bee and the Honeylovers join host Frank Stasio in studio for conversation and live performance. The group includes Mattick Frick on backing vocals and guitar; James Posedel on the keyboard; and Trevor Stoia on the upright bass.

Queen Bee and the Honeylovers will perform at Arcana in Durham on Friday, May 31 at 9 p.m. They will also be performing for the Triangle Swing Dance Society at the Murphey School in Durham on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. They will be at the Transylvania Concert Series in Brevard on Friday, June 7 and at Xpandfest in Asheville on Saturday, June 8.

Queen Bee and the Honeylovers
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
