Asheville Is The Muse For Swing Group Queen Bee And The Honeylovers

The Asheville-based swing group Queen Bee and The Honeylovers made their entire debut album a tribute to their beloved hometown. “Asheville” came out in late April and features tunes about the historical characters and legends of the city in the style of a 1920s swing record.

Lead singer and snare player Whitney Moore says she wanted to preserve some of the old stories for the native Ashevillains as the city undergoes rapid transformation. Moore and the other members of Queen Bee and the Honeylovers join host Frank Stasio in studio for conversation and live performance. The group includes Mattick Frick on backing vocals and guitar; James Posedel on the keyboard; and Trevor Stoia on the upright bass.

Queen Bee and the Honeylovers will perform at Arcana in Durham on Friday, May 31 at 9 p.m. They will also be performing for the Triangle Swing Dance Society at the Murphey School in Durham on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. They will be at the Transylvania Concert Series in Brevard on Friday, June 7 and at Xpandfest in Asheville on Saturday, June 8.