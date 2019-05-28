Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The True Story Of A Star Athlete Who’s Also A Zombie Filmmaker

Johnny Dutch is a man of many talents, passions and identities. He’s the subject of the new documentary film “Run of the Picture,” which traces his journey as a world-class hurdler who nearly qualified for the 2008 Olympics. But beyond his intense training and athletic pursuits, it also exposes his creative side: he is a filmmaker who creates gut-drenched zombie films in his spare time.

In the film, Dutch opens up about the deep pain of failure, his relationship with his father, and about the pressure of pursuing excellence.

Host Frank Stasio speaks to Dutch along with Evan Kidd, the creator of the documentary. The pair reflect on the filmmaking process and about the challenge of making movies in North Carolina. “Run of the Picture” screens for free at Runologie in downtown Raleigh on Thursday, May 30.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGg_7Y-R2uk

The State of Things
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC's small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
