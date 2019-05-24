Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Juan Alamo Brings A Passion For Percussion In His Homage To Puerto Rico

juan_alamo.jpg
Courtesy of Juan Alamo
/

For Juan Álamo, rhythm just comes naturally. He has a passion for percussion that surfaced when he was a little boy growing up in Puerto Rico. Juan parlayed that passion into serious classical study of the marimba, an instrument similar to a xylophone but bigger and with a deeper tone. In his recently-released album “Ruta Panoramica,” Álamo marries the Latin rhythms of his hometown with his classical training and a love of jazz to create a unique fusion sound not typically heard from a marimba. 

Juan Álamo has performed around the world and is a composer and a professor of music at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Host Frank Stasio talks with Álamo, and his band Marimjazzia perform live in studio featuring Steve Anderson on the piano; Brevan Hampden playing congas; and Andy Kleindienst on electric bass.

Marimjazzia performs on June 7 at 8 p.m. at Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club in Durham. 

 

Tags

The State of ThingsmarimbaJazzJuan AlamoPuerto RicoThe State of ThingsMarimjazziaSOT Live Music
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio