Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

20 Years Of Puppet Pageants: How Two NC Creatives Use Puppets For Social Change

1 of 6
A Paperhand Puppet Intervention production photo
Courtesy of Paperhand Puppet Intervention
2 of 6
A Paperhand Puppet Intervention production photo
Courtesy of Paperhand Puppet Intervention
3 of 6
A Paperhand Puppet Intervention production photo
Courtesy of Paperhand Puppet Intervention
4 of 6
A Paperhand Puppet Intervention production photo
Courtesy of Paperhand Puppet Intervention
5 of 6
Paperhand Puppet Intervention co-director and co-founder Donovan Zimmerman creating a puppet.
Courtesy of Paperhand Puppet Intervention
6 of 6
Paperhand Puppet Intervention co-director and co-founder Jan Burger creating a puppet.
Courtesy of Paperhand Puppet Intervention

Artists Jan Burger and Donovan Zimmerman met while working together on the Haw River Festival in Saxapahaw. Burger thought it would be fun to create a puppet show for the fourth graders who attended the educational program, and he asked Zimmerman to help him. This collaboration led to the birth of the Paperhand Puppet Intervention, a project that uses cardboard, bamboo, papier-mâché and other assorted items to create giant puppets, masks and shadow plays.

The two stage a new puppet play each year, featuring stories exploring abstract topics, like what does it mean to be human, and what exactly is “beauty?”

Host Frank Stasio talks to the two Paperhand Puppet Intervention directors and co-founders about their creative process, their mission for social change and how their creative vision has evolved in the past two decades.

Paperhand Puppet Intervention productions are staged each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Friday, Aug 2 through Sunday, Sept. 29 at The Forest Theatre in Chapel Hill.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJan BurgerDonovan ZimmermanPaperhand Puppet Interventionartist collaborationNC ArtistsForest Theatre
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio