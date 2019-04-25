Can You Take A Film On Tour? NC Filmmakers Aim To Find Out

North Carolina-based filmmakers Eryk Pruitt and Edith Snow have both submitted their work to film festivals plenty of times. But with their latest films, they wanted to do something different: take their work on the road, similar to a book tour.

Pruitt’s latest production “Going Down Slow” tells the story of a couple who have to set aside their differences to bury a body. He directed the film and wrote the screenplay, with Snow as one of the co-stars.

Snow’s latest film “Cheat-Proof” centers on a man and a woman who are trying to stave off an extramarital affair by confessing the darkest parts of themselves to each other. Snow directed and co-starred in the project, and she chose Pruitt as her screenwriter. She also edited both films.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Snow and Pruitt about their work, the films and why they are stepping away from the film festival circuit. Both filmmakers will be at Motorco in Durham to present their work for “Southern Noir Film Hour” on Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m.