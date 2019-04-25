Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Can You Take A Film On Tour? NC Filmmakers Aim To Find Out

A still from the indie film 'Cheat-Proof.'
Courtesy of Edith Snow
A still from the indie film 'Going Down Slow.'
Courtesy of Edith Snow

North Carolina-based filmmakers Eryk Pruitt and Edith Snow have both submitted their work to film festivals plenty of times. But with their latest films, they wanted to do something different: take their work on the road, similar to a book tour.

Pruitt’s latest production “Going Down Slow” tells the story of a couple who have to set aside their differences to bury a body. He directed the film and wrote the screenplay, with Snow as one of the co-stars.

Snow’s latest film “Cheat-Proof” centers on a man and a woman who are trying to stave off an extramarital affair by confessing the darkest parts of themselves to each other. Snow directed and co-starred in the project, and she chose Pruitt as her screenwriter. She also edited both films.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Snow and Pruitt about their work, the films and why they are stepping away from the film festival circuit. Both filmmakers will be at Motorco in Durham to present their work for “Southern Noir Film Hour” on Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Edith Snow, Eryk Pruitt, Cheat-Proof, Going Down Slow, Film, independent film
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
