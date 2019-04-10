A GOP Medicaid-like Expansion Bill, Death By Distribution Legislation And More

North Carolina House Republicans touted a bill on Tuesday that would expand health coverage to more uninsured adults who make too much to qualify for Medicaid.

The bill diverges from Medicaid in that it sets work requirements to ensure coverage. Similar work requirements were struck down by federal judges in Arkansas and Kentucky.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about how the proposal is being received and how funding for the program would work.

Tiberii also speaks about a bill to increase punishment for those who distribute a drug that leads to a user’s death. Harm reduction advocates says that bill would punish other addicts.

And as campaigns for the 9th and 3rd Congressional Districts ramp up, Stasio and Tiberii talk about the standout candidates and where the political money is flowing.