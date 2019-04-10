Bringing The World Home To You

A GOP Medicaid-like Expansion Bill, Death By Distribution Legislation And More

child doctor
Alex Prolmos
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

North Carolina House Republicans touted a bill on Tuesday that would expand health coverage to more uninsured adults who make too much to qualify for Medicaid. 

The bill diverges from Medicaid in that it sets work requirements to ensure coverage. Similar work requirements were struck down by federal judges in Arkansas and Kentucky.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about how the proposal is being received and how funding for the program would work.

Tiberii also speaks about a bill to increase punishment for those who distribute a drug that leads to a user’s death. Harm reduction advocates says that bill would punish other addicts.

And as campaigns for the 9th and 3rd Congressional Districts ramp up, Stasio and Tiberii talk about the standout candidates and where the political money is flowing.

Health Care, health care reform, Opioid Crisis
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
