The State of Things

NC Writer Lays Bare The Relevance Of The 1901 Novel ‘The Marrow Of Tradition’

The cover features a house on fire
Courtesy of Belt Publishing
/

19th century writer Charles Chesnutt was once the most popular African-American author of his time. But everything changed after he published the 1901 book “The Marrow of Tradition” (Houghton, Mifflin and Company/1901). It was a fictionalized account of the 1898 race riot in Wilmington, North Carolina, and critics slammed the book. A high-profile editor even called it “bitter.”

The book ruined Chesnutt’s reputation and career, but today’s critics and literary figures view the novel differently and argue that it is still relevant to this day. North Carolina author Wiley Cash wrote a new introduction to the novel which will be released in the latest edition of “The Marrow of Tradition” (Belt Publishing/2019).

Cash joins host Frank Stasio to talk about Chestnutt’s career and his prescient novel. Cash is the writer-in-residence at the University of North Carolina at Asheville. He is also the founder of the Open Canon Book Club and the co-founder of The Land More Kind Appalachian Artists Residency. Cash will be reading and giving a talk on Tuesday, April 16 at the Bellamy Mansion Museum in Wilmington.

Wiley CashCharles ChestnuttThe Marrow of Tradition1898 Wilmington race riots
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
