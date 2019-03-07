Bringing The World Home To You

Western NC Reacts To ICE’S ‘New Normal’

a photo of Smiley's Farmer's Market empty.
Cass Herrington
/

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested more than 200 people around North Carolina in early February. And according to new reporting, this action had a noticeable impact on local commerce in western North Carolina. 

A flea market in Fletcher named Smiley’s is a Sunday tradition for many in Henderson County, and after the raids, Latinx shoppers and venders were noticeably missing. Blue Ridge Public Radio reporter and Morning Edition host Cass Herrington visited the flea market, which she describes as an unlikely mix of western North Carolina with Central America at which people sell tools and hardware alongside stands of tamales and quinceañera dresses.

Herrington joins host Frank Stasio to share her reporting. She also talks about her interview with Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin about the county’s relationship with ICE. Henderson County is among a handful of counties in the state that still participates in 287(g), an agreement that allows local law enforcement officials to partner with immigration agents. Griffin shared his take on the status of the agreement and the factors he is weighing as he considers whether to renew the partnership.

Stasio also talks to Felicia Arriaga about the Latinx population in western North Carolina. Arriaga is an assistant professor of sociology at Appalachian State University who studies the relationship between ICE and various agencies in the state. She shares her analysis of how the immigrant population in western North Carolina is responding to the “new normal” of increased ICE visibility.

Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
