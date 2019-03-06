Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Living A Life Of Crime On Movies On The Radio

Robert DeNiro in a suit in a casino
Classic Film
/
Creative Commons https://bit.ly/2TiNL6k
Robert DeNiro in the 1995 film 'Casino.'

The latest edition of Movies on the Radio is all about gangster, mob and mafia movies. Listeners share their favorite movies focused on the world of crime, from the family business in “Married To The Mob” to the crooked cops in “Training Day.”

Host Frank Stasio talks to film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes about the mafia genre and why it is still popular with audiences today. They also discuss the history of these films and how they have evolved over time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LkBhWKhf3s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HzVViszAWI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJXDMwGWhoA

Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University. Boyes is the film curator for the North Carolina Museum of Art. She is also the curator of the MovieDiva series. Boyes is introducing the Mae West film “I’m No Angel” on March 13 at the Carolina Theatre in Durham. She is also introducing the film “Rosita” on March 15 at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh.

gangster moviesmafia moviesmob movies
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
