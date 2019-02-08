The Political Junkie Talks State of The Union, VA’s Leadership Crisis, And More

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech struck analysts as both bipartisan and deeply divided. He called for unity and shared bipartisan victories, and he also promised he would build a border wall and warned lawmakers that there cannot be peace and legislation while there are ongoing investigations.

Political Junkie Ken Rudin shares his analysis of the speech with host Frank Stasio. Rudin also puts the leadership crisis in the state of Virginia in historical context and breaks down the “Green New Deal” framework announced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass).