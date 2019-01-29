Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Mafia, Mob, And Gangster Movies

We’re going to make you an offer you can’t refuse. The State of Things wants to know about your favorite gangster, mafia, and mob movies for the next edition of Movies On The Radio. Maybe the New York crime families in “The Godfather” or “Goodfellas” top your list. Or you might be more interested in the thieves and con artists in “Reservoir Dogs” or “American Hustle.”

We’ll discuss your top picks with film critics Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes. For a chance to be included on the next edition of Movies On The Radio, e-mail your suggestion to sot@wunc.org or tweet at us @state_of_things with #sotmovie.

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
