The Bitter Southerner Aims To Tell Stories Of A Better South

Chuck Reece was tired of the lingering stereotypes of the South, like debutantes and hillbillies. A few years ago he came across a list of the top 50 bars in the world which did not include a single venue in the American South. The snub jolted him to action and inspired the creation of a website showcasing the region’s best bars and drinks.

The project quickly grew into The Bitter Southerner, a collection of longform stories about the South that go beyond the stereotypes. The Bitter Southerner launched a podcast in December, and each episode explores the South’s contributions to American culture through a particular theme, like food or music. Reece is the host of the podcast, and he joins host Frank Stasio to review the latest episodes. Reece is also the editor-in-chief of The Bitter Southerner. The podcast is a co-production of Georgia Public Broadcasting.