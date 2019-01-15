Bringing The World Home To You

Remembering Vietnam Correspondent And Author Perry Deane Young

Perry Deane Young
Courtesy of Perry Deane Young
/

Perry Deane Young died on New Year’s Day at 77 years old. The North Carolina-based writer and reporter landed in Vietnam on the first day of the Tet Offensive in 1968. He befriended a group of journalists determined to go beyond the official U.S. government story to tell a more nuanced version of the unfolding war. 
 

Among those friends were Sean Flynn, Dana Stone and Tim Page, who became the basis for a character in the 1979 movie “Apocalypse Now.” Young went on to document his experiences in Vietnam and his reflections on the addiction to battlefield-adrenaline in his book “Two of the Missing” (Coward, McCann, and Geoghegan/1975).

Host Frank Stasio speaks about Young’s life and work with WUNC military reporter Jay Price, who was a long-time friend of Young. 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
