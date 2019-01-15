A Baby Beat Poet Chronicles Their Renaissance

The stories of beat poets helped define a generation. These poets spoke the language of the streets and defied the established literary canons. Poet and author Thomas Rain Crowe was in San Francisco in the 1970s, where he was mentored and inspired by the first generation of beat poets and was part of the “baby beat” generation.

In his book “Starting From San Francisco: The Baby Beat Generation and the Second San Francisco Renaissance”(Third Mind Books/2018), Crowe details the events, photos, and poetry that came from this renaissance.

Crowe joins host Frank Stasio to share his stories of being co-founder and Director of the San Francisco International Poetry Festival, how he learned from some of the most famous beat poets of the genre and how he continues to pass the artform down to a new generation. Crowe shares how the stories from this time period in the movement went largely undocumented until a chance meeting with his neighbor in North Carolina.