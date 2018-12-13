Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Your Favorite Movies About Musicians: Movies On The Radio

a-star-is-born-9_0.jpg
Clay Enos
/
Warner Bros Pictures
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga share an intimate onscreen moment in 'A Star is Born,' the fourth remake of a 1937 original film.

Films that draw viewers into the gritty highs and lows of the music world are having a big cinematic moment. There is the new head-banging Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” yet another reincarnation of “A Star is Born,” featuring pop icon Lady Gaga, and the forthcoming “Rocketman” that takes on the rise of Elton John.

Film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes join host Frank Stasio to dissect listener’s favorite movies about musicians and talk about how movies featuring songwriting scenes, life on the road, and rocky relationships among artists have a long legacy in film.

Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University and Boyes is a film curator for the North Carolina Museum of Art and curator of the Moviediva Film Series.

Here are some of our listeners' favorite movies about musicians: 

The Commitments, 1991

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKfHC5eY5CI

A Star Is Born, 2018

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLR03mQQMdI

Once, 2006

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0oyQPGJ5848

The Glenn Miller Story, 1954
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6a1rBYcHLFc

Tags

The State of ThingsMovies On The RadioMarsha GordonLaura BoyesNC Musician
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio