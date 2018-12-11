Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Novel About Finding Hope In Dark Times

The cover for 'Amidst This Fading Light.'
Courtesy of Rebecca Davis
/

How does a community move on after unspeakable tragedy? Author Rebecca Davis explores this question in her debut novel “Amidst This Fading Light” (SFK Press/2018). The historical fiction book is loosely based on a 1929 murder in Davis’ small hometown of Germanton, North Carolina.

Davis first started writing about the gruesome story in college, and as her fascination continued, her approach to telling the story evolved. In the novel, she sets the work in the fictional, rural piedmont town of Germantown against the backdrop of the Great Depression. Host Frank Stasio talks to Davis about the inspiration behind this book, her writing style, and what she is working on next. Davis is an affiliated assistant professor of creative writing at Salem College in Winston-Salem.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsRebecca DavisHistorical FictionNovelNC Novels
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio