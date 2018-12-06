More Abuse Uncovered At Cherokee County Detention Center

A former Cherokee County Detention Center officer has been indicted on assault charges after allegedly kicking an inmate in the face. This is one of a growing number of complaints against authorities at that detention center.

The District Attorney of Cherokee County wants an expansive SBI investigation into the abuse allegations. The latest scandal uncovered by Carolina Public Press details an incident from July 2017 in which an inmate was left naked and chained to a drain in his holding cell. Carolina Public Press investigative journalist Kate Martin joins host Frank Stasio with an update on her ongoing investigation.