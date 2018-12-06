Bringing The World Home To You

More Abuse Uncovered At Cherokee County Detention Center

A former Cherokee County Detention Center officer has been indicted on assault charges after allegedly kicking an inmate in the face. This is one of a growing number of complaints against authorities at that detention center.

The District Attorney of Cherokee County wants an expansive SBI investigation into the abuse allegations. The latest scandal uncovered by Carolina Public Press details an incident from July 2017 in which an inmate was left naked and chained to a drain in his holding cell. Carolina Public Press investigative journalist Kate Martin joins host Frank Stasio with an update on her ongoing investigation.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsCherokee CountyPolice Misconduct
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
