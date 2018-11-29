Was An NC Sanctuary Leader Kidnapped By ICE Agents?

A man who was seeking sanctuary in a church in Durham was tackled and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at a routine immigration appointment last week. Samuel Oliver-Bruno arrived at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office in Morrisville, North Carolina when plainclothes ICE agents got to him.

Advocates allege that USCIS and ICE coordinated to lure Oliver-Bruno out of sanctuary. They are calling what happened to him a “kidnapping.” Rewire.News Senior Immigration Reporter Tina Vasquez has spent time with Oliver-Bruno and previously reported on his position as a sanctuary leader in North Carolina. Vasquez talks to host Frank Stasio about the leader’s personal life and about his role in the state’s sanctuary movement.