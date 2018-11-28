Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Broadening The Definition Of A Hero

What is a hero, and who gets to be one? A Durham-based spoken word, theater and poetry company tackles these questions in its upcoming production. “Definition of a Hero” started as a piece focused on men’s relationships with their fathers but broadened out to look at the many manifestations of heroism in people’s lives.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Black Poetry Theatre co-founders Dasan Ahanu and Church da Poet about “Definition of a Hero” and the origin story of the company. They perform in studio with “Definition of a Hero” cast member Harriet Harrell. “Definition of a Hero” will be at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham on Saturday, Dec. 1.

