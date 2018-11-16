Bringing The World Home To You

The Ciompi Quartet Welcomes A New Member And A New Sound

The Ciompi Quartet of Duke University pictured with their instruments.
Courtesy Ciomi Quartet
/

The Ciompi Quartet is known for its technical brilliance and for keeping a long-standing tradition alive. The group was founded more than 50 years ago at Duke University, and is comprised of Duke professors. This year they welcomed a new member for the first time in 23 years: Caroline Stinson joins the group on cello after her long-running career with the Lark Quartet in New York.
 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Stinson along with Jonathan Bagg (viola), Eric Pritchard (violin) and Hsiao-Mei Ku (violin). They are joined by special guest singer Eliza Bagg. The Ciompi perform free concerts this Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. at Duke’s Rubenstein Arts Center in Durham.

