Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Historic Farmhouse Finds A Home With Musician Laura Jane Vincent

A photo of Laura Jane Vincent and her guitar
Courtesy of Laura Jane Vincent
/

When singer-songwriter Laura Jane Vincent set out to record her entry for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, she knew just the place to do it. Her relatives owned a historic farmhouse tucked away in rural Glendon, North Carolina that still contained the nearly-untouched office of a country doctor named Murdo Eugene Street who died in 1944.

After performing among the rows of wooden shelves and glass vials, Vincent was left wondering why no one called the space home today. She and her husband and bandmate David Tippetts decided to buy it, and they regularly fill their new-old space with music at their homespun music festival: Glendonfest. Once or twice a year, scores of musicians and friends take over the wooden-planked front porch to swap stories and perform.

Laura Jane Vincent joins host Frank Stasio for a live performance at the Triad Stage’s UpStage Cabaret in downtown Greensboro. She is accompanied by David Tippetts on drums and Danny Infinger on bass. The band performs on Nov. 20 at the Chapel Hill Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

