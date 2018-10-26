Bringing The World Home To You

Paula Poundstone On 39 Years Of Funny

Michael Schwartz

Paula Poundstone got her start as a stand-up comedian nearly four decades ago at open mic nights, meticulously planning out her jokes but invariably ad libbing. Over the course of her career in comedy, she has worked to strip away the scripted nature of her routines to become truly improvisational. She has also let her witty humor wander farther and farther from the stage, as a voice actor, NPR quiz show personality, author and most recently podcast host. Poundstone is the author of "The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness" and the host of the weekly podcast "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone." 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Poundstone about her career and the things both personal and political that grab her comedic attention these days. Poundstone performs at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m

 

The State of Things
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
