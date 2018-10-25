How One Immigration Program Is Impacting North Carolinians

In North Carolina some voters are weighing in on an issue that has a big impact on immigrant families. The 287(g) program allows local law enforcement officials to partner with immigration agents. Six counties in North Carolina currently have 287(g) agreements: Cabarrus, Gaston, Henderson, Mecklenburg, Nash and Wake. The program has become a hot topic in several of North Carolina’s County Sheriff’s races.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Felicia Arriaga about her research on the program. Arriaga is an assistant professor of sociology at Appalachian State University. Stefania Arteaga and Bryan Cox also join the conversation to share different perspectives on 287(g). Arteaga is an organizer with Comunidad Colectiva, a grassroots community organization that advocates for and protects the human rights of immigrants in Charlotte. Cox is the Southern Region Communications Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.