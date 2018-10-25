Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

How One Immigration Program Is Impacting North Carolinians

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest.
Wikimedia Commons

In North Carolina some voters are weighing in on an issue that has a big impact on immigrant families. The 287(g) program allows local law enforcement officials to partner with immigration agents. Six counties in North Carolina currently have 287(g) agreements: Cabarrus, Gaston, Henderson, Mecklenburg, Nash and Wake. The program has become a hot topic in several of North Carolina’s County Sheriff’s races.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Felicia Arriaga about her research on the program. Arriaga is an assistant professor of sociology at Appalachian State University. Stefania Arteaga and Bryan Cox also join the conversation to share different perspectives on 287(g). Arteaga is an organizer with Comunidad Colectiva, a grassroots community organization that advocates for and protects the human rights of immigrants in Charlotte. Cox is the Southern Region Communications Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in public radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
