The State of Things

Part Gilbert and Sullivan - Part Ziggy Stardust: Meet Mad Crush

photo of Mad Crush vocalists

 After most fans had retired their copies of “Ziggy Stardust,” John Elderkin whipped out his pen and decided to write a sequel to the legendary David Bowie album. This desire to tell stories along with his love for music would meet in a band called Mad Crush.

The strumming of the acoustic guitar gives the feel of the Americana music of old, but Elderkin’s goal was to create three-minute-long character sketches. Much like the back and forth between Johnny Cash and June Carter, Elderkin and singer Joanna Sattin get sassy and poke fun as they sing stories about life and love. Elderkin and Sattin are  joined by Chuck Garrison on percussion, Laura Thomas on violin and Mark Whelan on electric guitar. Mad Crush will release their self-titled album on Nov. 16 with a performance at The Arcana in Durham on Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. The band joins Frank Stasio to talk about the genesis of the group, play music from their new album and perhaps even ponder the genius of Bowie.

Dana Terry
Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
