Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

2018 Is Not The Year Of The Woman In North Carolina

Political cartoon about elections in the United States. Four women supporting the suffrage are a steamroller crushing rocks "opposition".
Public Domain
/
Library of Congress

More than 500 women announced they will run for governorships and Congressional seats around the country this year, and some pundits have predicted there will be a pink wave in this midterm election cycle. But the Status of Women in North Carolina Politics 2018 report shows that there is no pink wave in North Carolina.

In fact, fewer women are running for office in the state this year than in 2014. Women hold less than a quarter of about 5,000 elected positions around the state. There are almost an equal number of appointed positions in North Carolina, but women hold only about a third of them.

Host Frank Stasio talks to report author David McLennan about the state of women in politics in North Carolina. McLennan is a professor of political science and the director of the Meredith Poll at Meredith College. Whitney Ross Manzo joins the conversation to put North Carolina numbers in national and historical context. Manzo is an associate professor of political science at Meredith College.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNorth Carolina Politicswomen in politicsDavid McLennanWhitney Ross ManzoMeredith College
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio