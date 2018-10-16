Bringing The World Home To You

Legislators Agree On Florence Relief But Argue Over Amendments

NCDOT.jpg
NCDOTcommunications/Flickr Creative Commons
/

State lawmakers approved $850 million in hurricane relief money during a special session Monday, half of which can be spent immediately. The money will go not just to infrastructure but also to helping communities with things like mosquito abatement and agricultural recovery. The General Assembly voted unanimously to pass the legislation in an effort to address the $13 billion in damages caused by Florence. 

Meanwhile, lawmakers continue to disagree about the six amendments on the November ballot.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs about the latest in state political news.
 

