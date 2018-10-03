Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

UNC Professor Goes Back To Bosnia To Run For President

photo of Mirsad Hadzikadic
courtesy of Mirsad Hadzikadic
/

Mirsad Hadzikadic left his home of Yugoslavia in 1984 to earn a Ph.D. in the United States. He spent more than three decades as a professor of computer science at the University of North Carolina Charlotte but never forgot his roots.

When a close friend called him last year from Bosnia to suggest he run for president, Hadzikadic took the request to heart. Despite concerns about his safety, Hadzikadic decided to take a stand to bring hope and unity to his people. He launched a campaign earlier this year as an independent running in a country with three presidents and more than 50 political parties. His run for office is documented by the podcast and blog Bosnia and Herzegovina: The Quest for Change.

Mirsad Hadzikadic joins host Frank Stasio from Sarajevo just four days before the election to talk about his run. Hadzikadic will speak at the UNC Charlotte Center City Campus on Monday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio