UNC Professor Goes Back To Bosnia To Run For President

Mirsad Hadzikadic left his home of Yugoslavia in 1984 to earn a Ph.D. in the United States. He spent more than three decades as a professor of computer science at the University of North Carolina Charlotte but never forgot his roots.

When a close friend called him last year from Bosnia to suggest he run for president, Hadzikadic took the request to heart. Despite concerns about his safety, Hadzikadic decided to take a stand to bring hope and unity to his people. He launched a campaign earlier this year as an independent running in a country with three presidents and more than 50 political parties. His run for office is documented by the podcast and blog Bosnia and Herzegovina: The Quest for Change.

Mirsad Hadzikadic joins host Frank Stasio from Sarajevo just four days before the election to talk about his run. Hadzikadic will speak at the UNC Charlotte Center City Campus on Monday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m.



