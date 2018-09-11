Writer And Essayist Returns With A Haunting Novel

After an enchanting vacation at age 12, Lee Zacharias was convinced of what could make her life perfect: living in a small town on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Decades later, Zacharias is a multi-award winning writer living in the Triad, but her experience in that enchanting small town stood the test of time. It inspired an essay, which evolved into her latest novel: “Across the Great Lake” (University of Wisconsin Press/2018). The book tells the haunting story of a little girl’s journey across Lake Michigan on her father’s ship, but it is told through the perspective of her older self.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lee Zacharias, author and professor emerita of English at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro about her latest work. Zacharias reads from her book at Scuppernong Bookstore in Greensboro Sept. 21, 2018 at 7 p.m.; Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh Sept. 22, 2018 at 3 p.m.; and Bookmarks Bookstore in Winston-Salem on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. She continues her tour around the state with many other events throughout the fall.